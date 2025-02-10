Sign up
Previous
Photo 4114
Mr and Mrs Mallard
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
5
2
carol white
ace
@carolmw
7527
photos
163
followers
82
following
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
reflections
,
lake
,
waterbirds
,
mallards
,
abington-park
Karen
ace
So neat to see them together! Lovely shot.
February 10th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Oh I love this pic!
February 10th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Great capture getting Mr and Mrs.
February 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely ! fav
February 10th, 2025
Jo
ace
Great capture of this pair
February 10th, 2025
