REST IN PEACE, PATRICK THOMAS, AGED 100years

Patrick was a best friend of my husband, John's brother Jack. They served together in the D-Day landings. Their ship hit a mine and sank. Jack died, but Patrick survived, one of only four. Jack is buried in Ranville Cemetery. In 2017, John went to Caen, and met Patrick. They were gathered there for the unveiling of a memorial to the ship and it's crew. Several other members of our family were there too, and all met up with Patrick. I never met him myself, but always messaged him on Facebook. He, sadly passed away in the last few days aged 100 years. God bless you, Patrick, I hope you and my John are having a good chinwag in heaven 🙏🙏🙏