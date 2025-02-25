Sign up
Photo 4121
A LILY FROM MY BOUQUET
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs, always much appreciated.
When Emmanuel visited us last week, he brought, both Rosie and I, a bouquet
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
carol white
ace
@carolmw
7534
photos
164
followers
84
following
1129% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
CRT-NX1
Taken
21st February 2025 9:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
lily
,
bouquet
