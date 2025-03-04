Previous
LOCKERBIE MEMORIAL by carolmw
So moving,this memorial brought tears to my eyes, seeing all the names of those who lost their lives when PAN AM 103 was blown up over Lockerbie, killing all on board and eleven residents of Lockerbie.
4th March 2025

carol white

ace
@carolmw
Barb
Nice capture of this lovely memorial! When did that happen?
March 4th, 2025  
Jeremy Cross
So sad
March 4th, 2025  
carol white
@bjywamer. It was on December 21st 1988, when the plane was blown up by Libyan terrorists. Debris was spread across several miles, some of which crashed into houses in Lockerbie, causing a huge fire and crater. 11 residents were killed. There is a small memorial to them where some of the debris landed.
March 4th, 2025  
Heather
A lovely memorial of such a tragic event!
March 4th, 2025  
