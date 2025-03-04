Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4124
LOCKERBIE MEMORIAL
So moving,this memorial brought tears to my eyes, seeing all the names of those who lost their lives when PAN AM 103 was blown up over Lockerbie, killing all on board and eleven residents of Lockerbie.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
carol white
ace
@carolmw
7537
photos
164
followers
84
following
1129% complete
View this month »
4117
4118
4119
4120
4121
4122
4123
4124
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
CRT-NX1
Taken
4th March 2025 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
memorial
,
lockerbie
,
pan-am-103
Barb
ace
Nice capture of this lovely memorial! When did that happen?
March 4th, 2025
Jeremy Cross
ace
So sad
March 4th, 2025
carol white
ace
@bjywamer
. It was on December 21st 1988, when the plane was blown up by Libyan terrorists. Debris was spread across several miles, some of which crashed into houses in Lockerbie, causing a huge fire and crater. 11 residents were killed. There is a small memorial to them where some of the debris landed.
March 4th, 2025
Heather
ace
A lovely memorial of such a tragic event!
March 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close