Photo 4127
EN ROUTE TO SKYE
We left Mull yesterday morning by ferry then travelled up to Skye, crossing by the Skye Bridge.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
snow
,
sky
,
mountains
,
scotland
