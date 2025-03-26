The Wee White House,Glencoe

The Lagangarbh Hut was originally created as a crofting home. Crofting is a small agricultural community that rents a property together and lives off the land.



Crofting communities grow their own crops and farm animals and any profits they make are shared with all. It’s something that is still practiced in the Scottish Highlands today!



The National Trust took ownership of Glencoe in 1935 including the Lagangarbh Hut. In 1946, the Scottish Mountaineering Club (SMC) took over the maintenance of the property.

