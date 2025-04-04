Previous
Grazing Red Deer,Mull by carolmw
Photo 4138

Grazing Red Deer,Mull

We were thrilled to spot the Red Deer grazing by the roadside.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

carol white

@carolmw
gloria jones ace
Wonderful clarity
April 4th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
wonderful image fav!
April 4th, 2025  
