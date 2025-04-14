Previous
Glenfinnan Viaduct by carolmw
Glenfinnan Viaduct

The view from high up on the hill is much better,showing the curve of the structure.Unfortunatelt,I can no longer climb hills.My mobility is very restricted these days.The viaduct is built from mass concrete, and has 21 semicircular spans of 50 feet (15 m). It is the longest concrete railway bridge in Scotland at 416 yards (380 m), and crosses the River Finnan at a height of 100 feet (30 m). The West Highland Line it carries is single track, and the viaduct is 18 feet (5.5 m) wide between the parapets. The viaduct is built on a curve of 792 feet (241 m).

The concrete used in the Glenfinnan Viaduct is mass concrete, which unlike reinforced concrete does not contain any metal reinforcement. It is formed by pouring concrete, typically using fine aggregate, into formwork, resulting in a material very strong in compression but weak in tension.
Lou Ann
A gorgeous capture. The concrete in the viaduct has certainly held up well. It is a beautiful structure, especially from this angle.
April 14th, 2025  
vaidas
Interesting POV
April 14th, 2025  
Barb
Very nice pov and interesting info!
April 14th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Super capture pov! fav!
April 14th, 2025  
