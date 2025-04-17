Previous
Danny Taking Photos Of The Quiraing by carolmw
Photo 4149

Danny Taking Photos Of The Quiraing

The Quiraing (Scottish Gaelic: Cuith-Raing) is a landform on the eastern face of Meall na Suiramach, the northernmost summit of the Trotternish escarpment on the Isle of Skye, Scotland. It takes the form of a craterous hollow surrounded by a high rampart of rock. Within the hollow is a raised plateau the size of a football field, known as the Table. Other distinctive features of the landscape are the Needle, a jagged pinnacle rising to 120 feet (37 m), and the Prison, a mass of rock resembling a medieval keep.

17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

carol white

@carolmw
