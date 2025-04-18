Sign up
Previous
Photo 4150
The Cairngorms
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
carol white
@carolmw
Tags
snow
,
sky
,
clouds
,
field
,
mountains
,
scotland
,
cairngorms
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely view with the snow still clinging to the mountain-tops !
April 18th, 2025
