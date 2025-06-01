Sign up
Photo 4180
Another Year, Another Anniversary
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs, always much appreciated.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
carol white
@carolmw
Rosie Kind
That's a lovely grave side and it never gets any easier when you lose someone you love. Thinking of you
June 1st, 2025
Julie Duncan
Beautiful tribute, Carol. You're in my thoughts today.
June 1st, 2025
