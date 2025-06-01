Previous
Another Year, Another Anniversary by carolmw
Another Year, Another Anniversary

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs, always much appreciated.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

carol white

Rosie Kind ace
That's a lovely grave side and it never gets any easier when you lose someone you love. Thinking of you
June 1st, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
Beautiful tribute, Carol. You're in my thoughts today.
June 1st, 2025  
