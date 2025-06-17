Sycamore Gap,Hadrian's Wall

The tree was felled in the early morning of 28 September 2023. Locals did not hear the felling because of high winds caused by Storm Agnes.The Northumberland National Park Authority said they believed it was done deliberately. Northumbria Police described the felling of the tree as "a deliberate act of vandalism". The tree appeared to have been cut down with a chainsaw, at the base of its trunk, with a white line spray painted on it just below the cut. The nature of the cut and the evident sharpness of the saw led police and park rangers to conclude it had been done by someone with considerable skill.



