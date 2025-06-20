Cragside

William Armstrong

William George Armstrong, (1810-1900), is one of Britain's least-celebrated geniuses. He was a visionary inventor, engineer and businessman.



He owned the Elswick Works in Newcastle, which employed more than 25,000 people in its heyday. It manufactured hydraulic cranes, ships and armaments.



William built Newcastle's Swing Bridge and the hydraulic mechanism that operates the Tower Bridge in London.



Cragside house sits on a rocky outcrop surrounded by trees. It's a true masterpiece of late 19th-century architecture. Lord and Lady Armstrong were a visionary couple and commissioned the era-defining architect Norman Shaw to create their dream home.



The house in an Arts and Crafts style has homely comforts with innovative design and domestic amenities. All this reflected the romance of the past and the modernism of technology.



How the house developed

The Armstrongs and Shaw worked to extend Cragside over 25 years. Originally a modest fishing lodge, they transformed it into a fantasy castle of luxury and convenience.



The first house at Cragside was relatively modest, with only two storeys. It was a picturesque house rather than a grand country house. Its interiors were homely and conventional, decorated with wallpaper and catalogue furniture.



A touch of luxury

As the house was extended certain marvels were installed, such as a plunge bath and a central heating system. Dramatic turrets and towers were also added.



Inside, the interiors were lavish combinations of exotic fabrics, gothic carving and pre-Raphaelite stained glass. An extensive gallery housed natural history specimens and contemporary art.



Entertaining dignitaries

As William's business successes grew, Cragside became a place for entertaining foreign dignitaries.



Shaw's final additions to the house included the Owl Suite. This was a bedroom fit for royal visitors and a drawing room with a 10-tonne marble fireplace built into the crag face itself.



Innovative additions

The house's technical wonders were equally as impressive as its architecture and made possible by William's experiments with hydroelectricity.



These included a hydraulic lift, water-powered spit and, most brilliantly, electric light. Cragside was a home that dazzled all who visited and set the standard for modern living.



To this day, Cragside uses a hydroelectric system. In 2014 the National Trust installed an Archimedes Screw, which uses water from Tumbleton Lake.



As water passes through the spiral blades, the screw turns and harnesses the energy of the falling water. The electricity produced lights the whole house, and any surplus goes to the National Grid.



