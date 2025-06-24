Osprey And Chicks,Kielder Water(photo taken from live webcam at Kielder Water)

Kielder is one of the most successful areas in England for this rare, protected bird of prey.

The fish eating birds hunt mainly at Kielder Water, and generally nest in remote areas of the Forest.







The resident ospreys return from southern climes, mainly West Africa, in late March or early April. Eggs are laid in April or May and once chicks hatch the male parent will steadily increase his fishing to feed hungry mouths.







The birds use all parts of the reservoir, but some favourite areas are either side of the water at the dam, the area between Bull Crag and Leaplish Bay at Kielder Waterside and at Leaplish Bay itself. The ospreys regularly hunt soon after first light and again in the early evening, around 17.30-18.00, but can be active at any time of the day.







Since ospreys first recolonised here naturally in 2009 124 young ospreys have migrated at the end of each summer, and some are now breeding either in the Forest or elsewhere in the UK.







One nest, Nest 7, is visible from the Lakeside Way. Northumberland Wildlife Trust coordinates a team of knowledgeable volunteers who share their expertise with visitors from an osprey viewing point and wildlife cabin at Tower Knowe Visitor Centre. The cabin is situated next to the café. From mid-April to mid-August, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s volunteers run Osprey Watch (Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday) with resources provided at the cabin to bring the stories of the Kielder ospreys to life and engage new audiences. A 4K nest camera streams footage from Nest 7 and, with nest protection measures in place, keeps the birds safe for everyone to enjoy at a suitable distance via the camera and scopes at Tower Knowe. Live osprey camera footage is also available at Kielder Castle.

