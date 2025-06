The South Dam,Kielder Water

Kielder Water is owned by Northumbrian Water, and holds 200 gigalitres (44 billion imperial gallons), making it the largest artificial reservoir in the UK by capacity (Rutland Water is the largest by surface area). It has a 27.5-mile (44.3 km) shoreline, is 24.6 miles (39.6 km) from the sea, and has a maximum depth of 52 metres (170 ft).

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.