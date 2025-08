Lanercost Priory,Cumbria

Lanercost Priory was founded by Robert de Vaux between 1165 and 1174, the most likely date being 1169,to house Augustinian canons. The priory is situated in the village of Lanercost, Cumbria, England.

Sorry I've been away for so long.Since I came out of hospital,it's taken me two or three weeks to feel back to normal.I felt really tired and weak at first,but I'm feeling much better now.

I still have at lot of my Northumberland photos to edit,so I'll carry on posting them.