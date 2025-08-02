Sign up
Photo 4196
Church Of St.Mary Magdalene,Lanercost
The church is built on the original nave of Lanercost Priory.A shadow of the priory remains,can be seen through the window behind the altar.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
2nd August 2025
carol white
ace
@carolmw
window
church
pews
organ
lanercost
