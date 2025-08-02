Previous
Church Of St.Mary Magdalene,Lanercost by carolmw
Photo 4196

Church Of St.Mary Magdalene,Lanercost

The church is built on the original nave of Lanercost Priory.A shadow of the priory remains,can be seen through the window behind the altar.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

carol white

ace
@carolmw
1149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact