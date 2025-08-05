Sign up
Photo 4198
OOPS!! Storm Floris Has Been Busy
This happened overnight. Merlin is investigating.
5th August 2025
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Album
365
Camera
CRT-NX1
Taken
5th August 2025 10:36am
Tags
garden
,
gazebo
,
storm-floris
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my!
August 5th, 2025
Brian
ace
Oh my! Any loss of life?
August 5th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Sorry to see this. If the canvas top is not torn it is easy to put it in place again from what I see.
August 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
My niece had one like this only sturdier snd the wind blew it into the house and it destroyed a window and the stairs into the back of the house.
August 5th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Oh dear. That will be a bit of a challenge to get out of that tight space.
August 5th, 2025
