OOPS!! Storm Floris Has Been Busy by carolmw
OOPS!! Storm Floris Has Been Busy

This happened overnight. Merlin is investigating.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

carol white

Lou Ann ace
Oh my!
August 5th, 2025  
Brian ace
Oh my! Any loss of life?
August 5th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Sorry to see this. If the canvas top is not torn it is easy to put it in place again from what I see.
August 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
My niece had one like this only sturdier snd the wind blew it into the house and it destroyed a window and the stairs into the back of the house.
August 5th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Oh dear. That will be a bit of a challenge to get out of that tight space.
August 5th, 2025  
