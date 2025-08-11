Blakehope Nick,Kielder Forest Drive

A group of seven students from the University of Newcastle took part in the creation of The Nick, working with members of the Redesdale community throughout 2018, generating ideas and developing the proposal and design. The structure's design captures different elements of this remote landscape; focusing the eye on the nearby flora that makes up this rare peat upland ecology and framing the distant fells, culminating in a stunning view towards the head of the North Tyne valley. The students prefabricated much of the artwork in the University workshops before transporting and assembling its individual parts to create the finished piece at Blakehope Nick.

