Pond Plant (houttuynia cordata chameleon) by carolmw
Pond Plant (houttuynia cordata chameleon)

This plant is flourishing in my small barrel pond.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

carol white

Wylie ace
lovely frame full of colour
September 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely and colourful frame filler !
September 13th, 2025  
