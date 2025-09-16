Canada Goose And Reflections

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.

I'm not posting every day just now as I have a problem with my right arm and shoulder,which has been getting worse for the past year.Unfortunately,this is a side effect of Covid injections.The Physio tells me this is a well known side effect.I'm unable to hold my camera steady because of the pain,which is agonising especially when I've been driving or using my rollator.being right-handed,this is causing so many problems day to day.