Previous
Canada Goose And Reflections by carolmw
Photo 4230

Canada Goose And Reflections

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
I'm not posting every day just now as I have a problem with my right arm and shoulder,which has been getting worse for the past year.Unfortunately,this is a side effect of Covid injections.The Physio tells me this is a well known side effect.I'm unable to hold my camera steady because of the pain,which is agonising especially when I've been driving or using my rollator.being right-handed,this is causing so many problems day to day.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

carol white

ace
@carolmw
1158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact