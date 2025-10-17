Sign up
Previous
Photo 4251
Autumn Leaves (best on black)
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
3
1
Tags
leaves
,
macro
,
autumn
,
garden
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Great composition and leaf selection
October 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
So pretty!
October 17th, 2025
Faye Turner
Pretty capture
October 17th, 2025
