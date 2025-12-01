Previous
Grazing On Apples by carolmw
Photo 4280

Grazing On Apples

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

carol white

ace
@carolmw
1172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Great close up
December 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact