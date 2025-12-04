Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4281
Red Deer
My shoulder is getting more painful,so much so,it's difficult to even use my laptop.Saw my Physio yesterday and he is arranging for me to have steroid injections.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
carol white
ace
@carolmw
7753
photos
158
followers
79
following
1172% complete
View this month »
4274
4275
4276
4277
4278
4279
4280
4281
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
red-deer
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot and presentation fv!
December 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely shot ! fav
December 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such a wonderful photo… I love deer…you’ve really captured the wonderful scenery … sorry to read this I hope this does the trick.
December 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close