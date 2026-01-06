Sign up
Previous
Photo 4297
Another Snowy View
The snow stayed with us overnight. It was below freezing all day yesterday. After another snow shower this morning, it has begun to melt.
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs, always much appreciated.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
carol white
ace
@carolmw
4290
4291
4292
4293
4294
4295
4296
4297
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
CRT-NX1
Taken
5th January 2026 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Tags
snow
,
garden
,
monochrome
