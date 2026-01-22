Sign up
Previous
Photo 4301
Looking Back,Mountain Road at Dinas Bran,near Llangollen
Just looking back on old photos,as I haven't been out with my camera recently.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
1
1
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
wales
,
2024
Dorothy
ace
You certainly chose a stunning one! Fave
January 22nd, 2026
