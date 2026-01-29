Sign up
Previous
Photo 4306
Elterwater Village,Cumbria (looking back)
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
road
,
pub
,
buildings
,
trees
,
hills
,
elterwater
,
cumbria
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely view !
January 29th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
Magnificent view and shot. A great remembrance of past years.
January 29th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
January 29th, 2026
