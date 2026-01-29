Previous
Elterwater Village,Cumbria (looking back) by carolmw
Photo 4306

Elterwater Village,Cumbria (looking back)

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

carol white

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely view !
January 29th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio
Magnificent view and shot. A great remembrance of past years.
January 29th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
January 29th, 2026  
