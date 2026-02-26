Previous
Goldfinch by carolmw
Goldfinch

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
26th February 2026

carol white

ace
@carolmw
Beverley ace
So lovely he has a little snack…. Beautiful details… gorgeous capture
February 26th, 2026  
Babs ace
Nice timing with a snack in his beak
February 26th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely capture. Love your blue sky, we’ve had clouds for so long now.
February 26th, 2026  
