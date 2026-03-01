Previous
A Daffodil For St.David's Day by carolmw
A Daffodil For St.David's Day

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

carol white

Lovely
March 1st, 2026  
So pretty and cheerful.
March 1st, 2026  
