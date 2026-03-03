Sign up
Photo 4320
"There's My Dinner!" Little Egret Spots A Fish
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
reflection
grasses
waterbird
little-egret
summer-leys-nature-reserve
Jennifer
ace
well timed and great reflections!
March 3rd, 2026
