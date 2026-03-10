Previous
Great Crested Grebe by carolmw
Photo 4324

Great Crested Grebe

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

carol white

@carolmw
John Falconer ace
It could do with a hair? cut. Great capture
March 10th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot , needs a little shake to get rid of the water ! fav
March 10th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Such a great picture! Sure made me smile!
March 10th, 2026  
