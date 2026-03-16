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Previous
Photo 4328
Watching And Waiting
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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carol white
ace
@carolmw
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4
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reflections
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grasses
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waterbird
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little-egret
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summer-leys-nature-reserve
Mallory
ace
such stunning reflections
March 16th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Great reflections. Great image.
March 16th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful catch!
March 16th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
lovely capture
March 16th, 2026
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