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Mr.and Mrs.Mallard by carolmw
Photo 4330

Mr.and Mrs.Mallard

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice shot of the pair !
March 20th, 2026  
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