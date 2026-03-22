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Hellebore by carolmw
Photo 4332

Hellebore

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
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Jennifer ace
beautiful pov and shot
March 22nd, 2026  
Dione Giorgio ace
Beautiful shot. Wonderful composition.
March 22nd, 2026  
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