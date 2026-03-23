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Ladybird by carolmw
Photo 4333

Ladybird

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
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Jennifer ace
sweet capture, love the close up detail
March 23rd, 2026  
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