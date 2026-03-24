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Previous
Photo 4334
Spring Has Arrived
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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carol white
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@carolmw
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flower
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macro
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spring
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daffodil
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garden
Kerry McCarthy
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Wonderful!
March 24th, 2026
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