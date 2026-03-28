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Previous
Photo 4336
Forsythia And Bokeh
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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carol white
ace
@carolmw
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Beryl Lloyd
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Love it when the Forsythia is amass with flowers Wonderful shot and presentation - fav!
March 28th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with beautiful colors.
March 28th, 2026
Fisher Family
A lovely cheerful shot!
Ian
March 28th, 2026
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