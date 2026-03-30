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Colours Of Spring by carolmw
Photo 4337

Colours Of Spring

Just a little faffing.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs.always much appreciated.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
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