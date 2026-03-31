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Previous
Photo 4338
Great Crested Grebe
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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carol white
ace
@carolmw
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PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
March 31st, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful. Such a graceful bird!
March 31st, 2026
Mallory
ace
love the reflections
March 31st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful shot and reflections ! fav
March 31st, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
Oh he’s wonderful. Lovely reflection too.
March 31st, 2026
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