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Green-Veined White Butterfly And Bluebell by carolmw
Photo 4345

Green-Veined White Butterfly And Bluebell

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
April 11th, 2026  
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