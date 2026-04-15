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Previous
Photo 4348
Balancing Act
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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carol white
ace
@carolmw
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lake
,
male
,
mallard
,
waterbird
,
barnwell-country-park
Beverley
ace
a beautiful capture... a real beauty.
April 15th, 2026
Wylie
ace
Clever shot-and duck!
April 15th, 2026
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