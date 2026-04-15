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Balancing Act by carolmw
Photo 4348

Balancing Act

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
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Beverley ace
a beautiful capture... a real beauty.
April 15th, 2026  
Wylie ace
Clever shot-and duck!
April 15th, 2026  
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