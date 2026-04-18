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So Cute by carolmw
Photo 4350

So Cute

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
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Beverley ace
a magical capture of this sweet mallard.
April 18th, 2026  
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