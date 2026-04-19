Previous
Greylag Goose by carolmw
Photo 4351

Greylag Goose

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
1192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

howozzie ace
Lovely close-up and framing.
April 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact