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Photo 4351
Greylag Goose
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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carol white
ace
@carolmw
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leaves
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lake
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waterbird
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tree-trunk
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greylag-goose
howozzie
ace
Lovely close-up and framing.
April 19th, 2026
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