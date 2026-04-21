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Mr.and Mrs. Mandarin Duck by carolmw
Photo 4352

Mr.and Mrs. Mandarin Duck

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
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Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful - Isn't he so colourful - fav
April 21st, 2026  
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