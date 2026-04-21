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Previous
Photo 4352
Mr.and Mrs. Mandarin Duck
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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carol white
ace
@carolmw
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Beryl Lloyd
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How wonderful - Isn't he so colourful - fav
April 21st, 2026
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