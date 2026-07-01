Abbotsford,Melrose,Scotland,(The Home Of Sir Walter Scott)

Sir Walter Scott was born on 15th Aug.1771 in Edinburgh,and died on 21st.Sept.1832 at Abbotsford.

A scottish writer,he was often considered both the inventor and greatest practitioner of the historical novel.

Notable writings include

The Lady Of The Lake(1810)

The Waverley Novels

Old Mortality (1516)

Rob Roy(1817)

The Heart Of Midlothian(1818)

Ivanhoe(1819)

Kenilworth(1821)

Quentin Durward(1823)

Until 1827,his novels were published anonymously.



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