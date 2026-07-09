St.Mary's Island

The lighthouse is a Grade 2 listed building.St. Mary's Island is only accessible at low tide.

The lighthouse was decommissioned in 1984(two years after its conversion to automatic operation). The revolving sealed beam array was reused two years later (in reduced form) on the Inner Dowsing light platform in the North Sea, as part of its conversion to become 'the first major lighthouse to be run using solar power'. In 1986 a blue plaque was created to record its early history.



A few years later, St Mary's was opened as a visitor attraction by the local council. In place of the original optic, Trinity House offered a smaller one from their decommissioned lighthouse at Withernsea, and this can still be seen at the top of the tower.



Following closure of the Penzance lighthouse museum, the original lens was returned to St Mary's in 2011 to be put on display.

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