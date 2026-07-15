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Morpeth And The River Wansbeck by carolmw
Photo 4399

Morpeth And The River Wansbeck

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely scene and capture fv!
July 15th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 15th, 2026  
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