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Apple Tree by carolmw
Photo 4401

Apple Tree

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs, always much appreciated.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
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Jennifer ace
lovely pov and shot
July 17th, 2026  
Beverley ace
lovely Pov... looking up... super photo
July 17th, 2026  
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