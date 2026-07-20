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Previous
Photo 4402
Merlin's Favourite Cool Spot
Merlin loves sleeping in the apple tree, and also keeping an eye on any unwelcome visitors to his garden.
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs, always much appreciated.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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carol white
ace
@carolmw
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
CRT-NX1
Taken
17th July 2026 2:18pm
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Beverley
ace
a beautiful photo... a very happy & content Merlin...
July 20th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Ooh Merlin !! I am sure that box was meant for the birds !!
July 20th, 2026
gloria jones
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Great capture of Merlin :)
July 20th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
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Cute!
July 20th, 2026
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