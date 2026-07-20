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Merlin's Favourite Cool Spot by carolmw
Photo 4402

Merlin's Favourite Cool Spot

Merlin loves sleeping in the apple tree, and also keeping an eye on any unwelcome visitors to his garden.
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs, always much appreciated.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

carol white

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@carolmw
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Beverley ace
a beautiful photo... a very happy & content Merlin...
July 20th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Merlin !! I am sure that box was meant for the birds !!
July 20th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of Merlin :)
July 20th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cute!
July 20th, 2026  
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