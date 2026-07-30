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Previous
Photo 4405
A Little Visitor
He was sitting on my back door step.
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs, always much appreciated.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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carol white
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@carolmw
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
CRT-NX1
Taken
29th July 2026 5:02pm
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frog
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doorstep
Pam Knowler
ace
One jumped out from under a shrub and made me jump. No ponds nearby - I think he may live in the garden.
July 30th, 2026
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