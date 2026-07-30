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A Little Visitor by carolmw
Photo 4405

A Little Visitor

He was sitting on my back door step.
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs, always much appreciated.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

carol white

ace
@carolmw
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Pam Knowler ace
One jumped out from under a shrub and made me jump. No ponds nearby - I think he may live in the garden.
July 30th, 2026  
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